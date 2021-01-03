Guardiola: Don't judge Mendy

Pep Guardiola has warned critics of Benjamin Mendy against being hypocritical, as City hold an internal investigation after the defender broke coronavirus rules by inviting people from outside his household to a New Year's Eve party.
Man City vs Chelsea teams sees Benjamin Mendy on bench as Hakim Ziyech returns from injury, Timo Werner aiming to end goal drought, debut for Steffen as Ederson isolates
