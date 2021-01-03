Pastor Killed, Two Injured After Texas Church Shooting

An East Texas church service ended in violence and death on Sunday.

Newser reports the pastor of the Starrville Methodist Church in Winona was killed.

Two others were injured.

The pastor discovered the suspect hiding in a bathroom and drew a gun.

The suspect grabbed the firearm and began shooting, killing the pastor.

Another person was wounded by gunfire and a third was injured in a fall.

Authorities had been searching for the suspect since Saturday night.

A car chase ensued after the suspect was seen pointing a shotgun out the window of a vehicle.

After a tire blowout, the suspect fled on foot, eventually hiding out at the church.

Following the fatal altercation at the church, the suspect stole the pastor’s vehicle and fled.

He was later arrested in nearby Harrison County.