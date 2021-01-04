Locals in Kalaburagi protest outside GIMS hospital after 3-year-old dies

After death of a 3-year-old child, locals protested against police outside GIMS Hospital in Kalaburagi on January 03.

A three-year-old girl who was sent to jail along with her mother over a Gram Panchayat election-related clash between two families died in Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences on January 02.

Kalaburagi's SP SM George said, "A woman was arrested in a case in Jewargi PS and jailed with her child.

Child developed medical problem and he was sent to hospital and died.

A probe is on and action will be taken according to it."