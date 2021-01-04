AFC Week 17 overreactions: Browns end playoff drought, Bills look like playoff juggernaut

SportsPulse: It wasn't pretty but who cares.
The Browns end their 18 year playoff drought while the Dolphins fumbled a chance to end theirs.
Mackenzie Salmon reacts to all the biggest storylines from Week 17 in the AFC.
