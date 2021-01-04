SUNDAY SPORTS 010321

- - the 11-and-4 saints have alread- locked up the n-f-c - south title ... and today were- given a chance to earn a- first-round bye - with a win over carolina and- some help from the packers and- seahawks.

- prior to the game, the saints - moved some key offensive- threats to the reserve, covid-1- list after runningback- alvin kamara, who -- in new - orleans' last game against- minnesota, tied an n-f-l record- by rushing for six touchdowns--- tested positive for the virus o- friday.

Running backs latavius- murray and dwayne washington, - and full back - michael burton were all placed- on the reserve, covid-19 list - before the match up against the- panthers.

- stepping up in the run game for- the saints was running back ty- montgomery and back up- quarterback taysom hill who - combined for 146 yards on the - ground.

- here are the highlights of the- regular season finale from- charlotte.- - 1.

First quarter... saints firs- possession of the game... - quarterback drew brees... lofts- it into the endzone to tight- end jared cook for the 18-yard- score.

Saints get on the board- first, 7 - nothing.

- 2.

Later in the first...- - - - quarterback teddy bridgewater - hands it off to rookie running- back rodney - smith who plows his way to the- house for his first n-f-l - touchdown on a 1-yard drive.

Al- tied up at 7.

- 3.

Second quarter... brees fake- the handoff...throw - s... and receiver emmanual- sanders grabs the 8-yard- touchdown pass.

The extra point- would be no good.

13 - 7, - saints.

- 4.

Third quarter... hill gets - the direct snap... weaving- through traffic finds the - endzone on the four-yard- touchdown run, his eighth of th- season.

26 - 7, new orleans.- 5.

Fourth quarter... brees..- fakes again... eyes the - - endzone... receiver austin carr- comes down with the - 11-yard t-d pass..

Getting the- saints final points of the- game and solidifying the- victory, 33 - 7.- with today's win, the saints- become the first team in the- history of the n-f-c south to - sweep their regular season- divisional games.

- as for the n-f-c's number one - seed and the first round bye- that- were on the line... the saints- did their part, however, the- packers claimed the top seed- with their win over chicago.- the saints will take on the 8-- and-8 bears next sunday at home- in- the wild card round.- - for the first time in five- years, ole miss made a bowl - appearance- saturday in the outback bowl in- - - - tampa bay against 11th ranked - indiana.- the rebels took the field at- raymond james stadium without - two of its most productive- offensive players...- receiver elijah moore and tight- end kenny yeboah... who - both opted out of the postseaso- to focus on the n-- f-l draft.- despite moore and yeboah- combinng to score nearly 26 - percent of the rebels'- touchdowns this season, ole mis- was still able to pull off the- upset.- 1.

Quarterback matt corral and- ole miss taking on quarterback- jack tuttle and the hoosiers.

- 2.

We pick it up in the second- quarter... rebels lead 6-3.

- corral- fakes the hand off and finds- wide-open tight end casey kelly- for the 5-yard touchdown.

13 -- 3, ole miss.- 3.

Third quarter... running bac- snoop connor... - breaks away down field for a bi- 33-yard run getting the ball- all the way down to the - four-yard line.

- 4.

Next play... connor finishes- what he started, walking into - the - endzone untouched for the 4-yar- score.

20 - 6, rebels.- 5.

Later in the third... tuttle- dumps it off to running back- stevie scott the third finds th- edge and a 21-yard gain.

Ball a- the 12.

- 6.

Ensuing play... tuttle keeps- it... leaping an ole miss - - - defender to get the hoosiers to- the one yard line.

7.

Fourth- quarter... same drive... scott- gets the direct - snap and muscles his way to the- house.

20 - 13, ole miss.

- 8.

Later in the fourth... same- play.

Same result.

Scott- bulldozes rebels defeenders fro- two yards out - for his second score of the - game.

All tied up at 20.- 9.

Ensuing drive... the rebels- strike back and they do it- quickly... quarterback john rhy- plumlee in at - receiver and making this big- play taking off for this 44-yar- catch-and-run.

Ball at indiana'- 5.- 10.

Two plays later... corral..- zips it to receiver - dontario drummond for the - go-ahead touchdown, - capping off a 63-yard drive tha- took only a minute 46 - seconds.

26 - 20, ole miss.

- 11.

One minute to play... the - pressure from the ole miss- defense is just too much for- tuttle and this incompletion- seals the victory for ole miss- with a final score of 26 - 20.- - ole miss has more than a bowl - game win to celebrate...- they've also signed first-year- head football coach lane kiffin- to a contract extension after - leading the rebels to their - first winning record since 2017- ole miss athletic director keit- carter says he believes that- great things are on the way for- the rebels and they want to - keep kiffin on their side.- financial details of kiffin's - extension have not been made- available... however, he earned- $3.9 million in the 20- - 20 season.- ole miss finished fifth in the- s-e-c west this season and set- the s-e-c - record for total offense in - conference games with 562-- point-4 yards per game.

- additionally, the rebels were - ranked in the top 20 in the - f-b-s in 10 categories, - including total - offense, scoring offense, - rushing offense, passing- - - - offense, and first downs.

- - today's w-x-x-v play of the day- is actually a dental hygiene- public- service announcement courtesy o- bills receiver- stefon diggs.

- the buffalo bills cruised to- their first division title in a- quarter - of a century this season... why- not celebrate with an extra - clean - smile?!

- after the bills took a 14-3 lea- over the visiting dolphins in - their - final game of the regular seaso- today... cameras caught diggs - flossing his teeth.

- video of his dedication to- keeping his mouth fresh - during work hours quickly went- viral on social media.- diggs came into the game leadin- the league in receiving yards..- and now also leads it in cavity- prevention.

- that is true dedication right - there.

Also, taylor, i have - never seen someone floss their- teeth like this, have you?- - - - coming up,-