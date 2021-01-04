Bird Enjoys Playing Peekaboo With Owner

Wilbur, the bird, enjoyed playing peekaboo with his owner.
They covered his head with their palm while he tweeted excitedly.
The bird looked happy as he spent time playing his favorite game with his owner.
Tillie Ryan, the parrot, loved playing peekaboo. She kept begging her owner to play peekaboo with them. When they said they don't..