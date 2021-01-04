Goose dies in Paradise due to fishing hook

A family is concerned about the safety of birds in Paradise, after finding a dead goose.

One paradise girl taking a stand this afternoon after she watched a goose die friday afternoon.

Action news now reporter amy lanski spoke to the motivated 18 year old.

This video could be disturbing to some.

"we wanted to make a stand about the fishing going on here especially the adult fishing, and not using safe equipment.

There's no canadian geese here today after yesterday or friday they all fled."

Isabella villela and her mom were at the paradise aquatic park friday when they saw a goose falling on the shore..

"he was just stumbling over and couldn't stand, and before we could go see what was wrong he flew in the water and we noticed a fishing lure on him.."

Villela says the lure was not like ones she has seen before at the park.

"it is one with three hooks it is pretty big."

Villela and her mom called paradise police who showed up..

But did not have the equipment.

They say animal control said they didn't have anyone there but would help the next day... so they took matters into their own hands.

"my family got the canoe out here and we put my dad in the water and he had gone out, but by the time it got there it had drown, because the hook when it was trying to get itself off had gotten attached to the beak of it."

Action news now spoke to paradise mayor steve crowder about the incident.

"i thought we had an animal control on duty everyday, but they have been closed here in the last month or so with short staff and what have you."

Villela: "i want to take the next step to stop the fishing here and maybe there is something that can be done to invent a fishing hook that doesn't hurt the animals at all and is environment friendly."

Villela says she's going to look into every option she can..

She says the pond is a place she feels connected to after the fire.

Mayor steve crowder says the safety of the wildlife in paradise important to him... he will be contacting animal