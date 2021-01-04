Huntsville schools set for staggered return Monday

For the first time in 2021, Huntsville City Schools faculty, staff and students are to set to return to campus.

Around north alabama -- students are starting to return to for instruction on monday.

Huntsville city schools is one of the three districts in madison county welcoming students back both traditionally and virtually.

For the first time in 20-21 -- huntsville city schools students.

Staff and faculty are set to return to on monday.

As a precautionary measure -- the district says traditional learners will return on a staggered schedule for the first week back -- with cohort a on campus monday through wednesday and cohort b on campus thursday and friday.

Virtual learners also resume instruction monday -- jennifer oliva has two special needs children in huntsville virtual academy.

She says her kids benefit from the routine and are actually excited to get back.

"when you login, you can see the other students and my kids -- their faces always light up when they see their friends all together in the same space, being together while they're apart.

It makes a huge difference in their lives, they don't feel so alone."

Oliva says she knows her kids definitely miss peer to peer interaction and the direct instruction they normally receive from their teachers -- adding that while it has been difficult to be in charge of her childrens education with no instruction -- it's something they've gotten used to and now look forward to.

"that is for certain, i love being able spend this time with my children and it's definitely been a blessing."

