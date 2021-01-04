‘Don’t know how long the Covid vaccines will be effective for’: DG-ICMR

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) hailed the Covid-19 vaccines hours after Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its nod to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s vaccines for emergency use.

The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield.

Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“I think it's a great day for India, it's a great day for humanity at large,” said Bhargava.

However, he said that it is unknown how long vaccine is going to be effective.

Watch the full video for more details.