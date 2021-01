Brazil private clinics seek deal for Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine | Oneindia News

A Brazilian association of private health clinics said on Sunday it was negotiating with Indian pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech to buy five million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, which India has just authorized for emergency use.

The Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics confirmed on its website it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian firm to purchase its Covaxin vaccine, which is currently in the final stage of clinical trials.

