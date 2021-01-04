The new Hyundai Veloster Line-up

Hyundai released product details for its 2021 Veloster N model, which now offers a high-performance N eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT), N Light Sport Seats, navigation and a full host of new driver-assistance features.

The 2021 Veloster N, including models with the new N DCT, will arrive at Hyundai dealers in October.

2021 VELOSTER N New, available N Eight-Speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters Thermal endurance capabilities meet sustained high-performance levels Includes N Track Sense Shift with Launch Control New standard N Light Sport Seats with Illuminated N Logo Performance side bolsters and 4.4 lb.

Weight reduction Performance Package equipment now standard on Veloster N New, standard eight-inch display audio/navigation system New, standard driver assistance features include: Forward Collision-avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Warning and Rear Cross-traffic Collision Warning New white exterior color replaces Chalk White exterior color