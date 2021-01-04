Hope govt will take human approach towards us: Farmer leader

Ahead of today's talks between Central government and farmer unions over new farm laws, general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, Hannan Mollah, on January 04 said government should take a human approach towards the farmers and solve their problems. He said, "It is up to the government whether it wants to solve the farmers' problems or conspire against the farmers to fizzle out their struggle.

We hope government will take a human approach towards the farmers." Earlier, a consensus had reached out on two of four issues.

Next meeting between farmer unions and government will be held today.