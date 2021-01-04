Farmer Protest: What did Agricultural minister say on the 7th round of talks|Oneindia News

Days after reports emerged of Reliance Jio's telecom towers being damaged in Punjab and Haryana allegedly by farmers angry over its perceived role in framing three agricultural laws recently passed by Parliament, the company today said it had moved court seeking government intervention to safeguard its assets and services.

Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that he is hopeful that they will find a positive solution today in the meeting with the farmers.

Bharat Biotech, which received emergency approval for its Covid-19 vaccine only in clinical trial mode, is allowed to conduct its trials on children who are above the age of 12 years.

People in Delhi woke up to another foggy morning on Monday with a thin layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital, reducing the visibility.

#Covaxin #FarmerProtest #RelianceJio