Watch: Shiv Sena leader Deepak Mhatre shot at by bike-borne assailants

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Mhatre was shot at by unknown assailants on Saturday evening.

The leader, who was shot at outside his residence, was with his wife when the incident happened.

The two can be seen ducking and taking cover when the assailants start firing.

The Sena leader and wife survived the attack and the police have now launched an investigation into the incident.

The entire sequence has been caught on CCTV.

Watch the full video for all the details.