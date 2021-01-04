Watch: 82 stranded tourist vehicles evacuated near Atal Tunnel in Himachal

82 stranded tourist vehicles were evacuated in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on January 03.

Vehicles were stranded due to havey snowfall in south portal area of Atal Tunnel near Dhundhi.

Raman Gharsangi, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manali informed that efforts are being made to restore vehicular traffic.

On Jan 02, the Himachal Pradesh Police rescued over 300 tourists stranded near the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang after fresh snowfall.

Tourists were stranded between South Portal of Atal Tunnel and Solang Nalla in Manali.

The Lahaul-Spiti Police in coordination with the Kullu Police sent vehicles through the tunnel in the evening.

All stranded tourists were rescued from Dhundhi and South Portal of the tunnel till 12.33 am and were taken to safer places in Manali.

As per forecast by the Meteorological Department, snowfall around the tunnel is expected in the coming days.

The world's longest tunnel at an altitude of 10,040 feet, Atal Tunnel has become a tourist destination since it was made open to public in October 2020.

