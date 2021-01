Jack Ma suspected missing after conflict with Xi Jinping | Oneindia News

Alibaba CEO and Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma is suspected to be missing for 2 months after he reportedly came in conflict with the country's communist regime.

According to recent reports, Ma was scheduled to appear for the filming of his own talent show but was instead replaced by another Alibaba executive.

He has not been seen in public for weeks.

