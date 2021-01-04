Won't get vaccinated for now, priority groups should be served first: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 04 said that he will not get vaccinated against COVID-19 for now, as he wants the priority groups to be served first.

"I have decided that I will not get vaccinated for now, first it should be administered to others.

My turn should come afterwards, we have to work to ensure that priority groups are administered with the vaccine," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

DCGI granted approval to vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for restricted use in emergency situation on January 03.