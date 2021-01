Covaxin gets nod for trials on children above 12 years | Oneindia News

Bharat Biotech, in its late stage trials, has been permitted to conduct tests of its covaxin vaccine on children above the age of 12.

So far, the government has said the vaccination drive is intended only for adults but this provides hope that if there is sufficient data, then it can be extended fully to children in the future.

