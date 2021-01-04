Women of various faiths acquiring skills under one roof in Aligarh

A skill development centre in Aligarh is not just making women self reliant but is also imparting in them a lesson of communal harmony.

Being run by an NGO named Manav Samman Seva Samiti under Ministry of Minority Affairs 'Seekho Aur Kamao' Scheme, a number of women belonging to minority communities including Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, Jains have been learning here together for years.

They get trained in the art of stitching and embroidery, further helping them to lead an independent life.