Rusting 1950s DeSoto Wagon Boasts Unbelievable Interior | RIDICULOUS RIDES

IN CHATSWORTH California, what looks like a parking lot full of rusting cars, is actually home to some of the most original custom-built rides in the world.

The vehicles that leave the 'Icon' workshop under the 'Derelict' brand are unique reimagined classics.

Dated vehicles in awful conditions are revamped, making them fit for modern day driving.

However, the company never restores the shells, giving these vehicles their trademark rough and rusty look.

Founder Jonathan Ward told Truly: "Derelict will never repeat the same build twice, each one is a singular high-functioning sculpture." The first ever Derelict build, still owned by Jonathan, is a 1951 DeSoto Wagon mashed up with a Chrysler Town & Country.

By combining elements from the two cars, the Derelict DeSoto is completely authentic on the outside, but modern on the inside.

Modern A/C units and bluetooth audio connectivity are some of the modern-day features of this one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

But why keep the original shell?

"I wanted something alternative but imperfect, so that I don't have to worry about it - I don't want to be that guy who is super stressed out about that first scratch," said Jonathan.