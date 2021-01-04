We're Judged For Allowing Our 9-Year-Old To Transition | MY EXTRAORDINARY FAMILY

A MOTHER has been accused of child abuse for raising her daughter transgender.

Jaime Clara, 41, from Florida, insists her eight-year-old child, who was born biologically male, is happier living as a girl.

Jaime first noticed a change in behaviour from daughter, Dempsey when she was just two and a half years old.

Initially, Jaime and her husband, Dennis, thought it was just a phase that would pass, but as the years went on Dempsey became increasingly angry at having to dress like a boy.

When she was just four years old, her parents took her to a pediatric mental health professional who diagnosed her with gender dysphoria.

The family decided to set up an Instagram page to idocument Dempsey's journey and educate the public about what it means to raise a transgender child.

But not everyone has applauded their parenting with the family even facing accusations of child abuse from internet trolls.