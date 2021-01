82-year-old Briton gets first dose of Oxford vaccine

Britain has begun vaccinating its citizens with the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against COVID-19 on January 04.

The first shot was given to Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old dialysis patient, at a hospital in Oxford.

Britain had granted approval to the Oxford vaccine last month.

The same vaccine is being manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India which has been allowed emergency approval by the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) last week.