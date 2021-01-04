Rare black fox spotted in London garden Credit: SWNS STUDIO 00:38s 04 Jan 2021 0 shares 1 views Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Rare black fox spotted in London garden A rare black fox has been caught on camera prowling around a yard in London.The fox is thought to be 'melanistic', which is the opposite of albino, and they make up about 0.1 per cent of the UK fox population.It was spotted by Anthony White, 24, in Lambeth North, London at 1.30pm on November 27.Anthony said: "I was helping clear some leaves in my friend's yard when I spotted it,"The first thing I thought is I've never seen a black fox before so I was in shock and quickly got my phone and captured footage of the animal."I didn't realise they existed until I saw that one."Black foxes are thought to be a North American type of red fox, with the added trait which changes their fur colour.

