Ayurveda gave world its first surgeon: CM Yogi slams criticism of govt move

After the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and a section of doctors criticised central government's move to allow post graduate Ayurveda students to practise modern surgery, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he pity the intellect of such doctors, adding that the ancient technique gave the world its first ever surgeon.

"It surprises me that a few days back few doctors protested the move to enable Ayurveda postgraduates to learn modern medicine surgery.

I pity their intellect.

Ayurveda has given the method of surgery and also the first surgeon ever," CM Yogi said after inaugurating 'Ayush telemedicine and Yoga wellness centre' at Ayush Department via video conferencing in Lucknow on Jan 04.