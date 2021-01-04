‘Will not get vaccinated first’: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan explains reason

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he will not be among the first ones to get vaccinated as her wants priority groups to be vaccinated first.

‘I have decided that I will not get vaccinated for now.

First it should be administered to others.

My turn should come afterwards.

We have to work to ensure that priority groups are administered with the vaccine,’ Shivraj Chouhan said.

Authorities gave approval to two vaccines for emergency use in India.

Some Congress leaders had criticised the approval to the two vaccines.

