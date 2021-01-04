Watch: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik at NCB office to mark attendance

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Jan 04.

Both arrived at the NCB office to mark their attendance.

As per bail conditions, Rhea must report before the agency on the first Monday of every month, for six months.

On Jan 3, Rhea was spotted months after release from jail.

She was accompanied by her brother.

Rhea and Showilk were seen looking for a new house in Mumbai.

Rhea is under investigation following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

CBI is probing the case after the Supreme Court ordered transfer from Mumbai police.

Rhea & her brother were arrested by NCB in a drug-related case.

Rhea got bail on October 7, while Showik was released on December 2.

Watch the full video for more.