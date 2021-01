'It's a proud moment' says head of Oxford Vaccine Group

The head of the Oxford Vaccine Group has said the rollout of the new Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is a "proud moment".

Professor Andrew Pollard, who was the third person in the country to receive the new vaccine, said it gives the UK some optimism during "such a dark moment".

He said the new variant should be okay with the vaccine, but added that "we cannot be complacent".

Report by Thomasl.

