Schools reopen in Bihar, Maharashtra, Puducherry after over 9 months

Schools for higher classes opened in several states on January 04 after a break of more than nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bihar reopened schools for students of classes 9-12th.

However, schools have to follow all COVID-19 protocols issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Meanwhile, schools in Maharashtra also reopened for class 9 and 10 today.

Students were seen going to school in Nagpur city.

Apart from Bihar and Maharashtra, schools reopened for students of classes 1 to 12 in Puducherry.

Half-day classes from 10 am to 1 pm will be held till January 18th after which full-day classes will resume in the union territory.