Anurag Thakur visits Woodlands Hospital to see Sourav Ganguly

Union Minister Anurag Thakur visited Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata to inquire about health condition of Sourav Ganguly.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also visited the hospital to meet Ganguly.

Ganguly is undergoing treatment at Woodlands Hospital after suffering mild heart attack.

Doctors treating Ganguly informed that he is responding well to the treatment.