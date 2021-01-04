Bird flu alert sounded in Rajasthan after over 250 crows found dead|Oneindia News

Hundreds of crows have died in Rajasthan prompting authorities to sound a bird flu alert in the state.

The dreaded virus was confirmed in dead crows in the Jhalawar district and many other cities including Jaipur.

The bird deaths began from December 25 in Jhalawar.

Most deaths have been reported among crows, with most of them from Kota and Jodhpur.

On Sunday, seven crows were found dead at the iconic Jal Mahal in the capital, taking the total deaths to 252 in the state.

In Western Madhya Pradesh too, bird flu has been detected in around 50 crows whose carcasses were found in Indore few days back.

