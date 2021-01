Trump Asks Georgia Official To 'Find Votes’ To Flip Election

US President Donald Trump badgered and pleaded with Georgia's election chief to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state, suggesting in a telephone call that the official "find" enough votes to hand Trump the victory.

The conversation was the latest step in an unprecedented effort by a sitting president to pressure a state official to reverse the outcome of the election, which he lost to Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden.