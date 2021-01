Judge rejects US request to extradite Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has won his fight to avoid extradition to theUnited States.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said at the Old Bailey onMonday that, due to the real risk of suicide, the 49-year-old should not beextradited by “reason of mental health”.

Assange, who sat in the dock of Court2 in a blue suit and wearing a green face mask below his nose, closed his eyesas the judge read out her ruling.