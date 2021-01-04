Never questioned experts, researchers over COVID-19 vaccine: Akhilesh Yadav

During press conference on January 04, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "We want to know when the poor will get the vaccine?

I would like to ask BJP that how long will it take them to give vaccine to the poor and whether it will be free or not?

I or the Samajwadi Party never questioned the experts, researchers or scientists.

If there are suspicions or some doubts, it is government's responsibility to clarify." Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had stated that he will not get vaccinated by COVID-19 vaccine because he doesn't trust BJP's vaccine.

His statement then, sparked controversy.