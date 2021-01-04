Doggy Jumps for Joy While Watching Horse Race

Occurred in January 2021 / Louisville, Kentucky, USAInfo from Licensor: "Bella is my boyfriends parents dog.

Wheaton terrier from Kentucky spends her days just waiting for animals to come on tv, as for horse racing, it’s her favorite.

She jumps for joy as soon as the gates fly open and watches the whole race.

They also have another Wheaton terrier named Quincy he’s known for jumping in the pool and swimming to his favorite raft.

They are two of the most rambunctious and loveable dogs you will ever meet."