Tougher action needed to curb coronavirus spread says PM

Boris Johnson has warned of "tough, tough" weeks to come as the Government came under pressure to announce another national lockdown amid concerns the new coronavirus variant is spreading out of control.

The Prime Minister said there was "no question" about the need for tougher measures which would be announced "in due course".

His comments came as the national rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine began, with 82-year-old former maintenance manager Brian Pinker the first person to receive the jab outside of clinical trials.

Report by Thomasl.

