New Rochester City Council members to take oath of office

four new faces will join the rochester city council and will take their oath of office this afternoon.

This afternoon marks an exciting day for the city of rochester as a new city council president and three council members take their oath.

Brooke carlson will be the next city council president, replacing randy staver.

Mark bransford will serve ward two, kelly rae kirkpatrick will serve ward four, and molly dennis will serve ward six.

At the start of the meeting, each new councilmember will take the oath of office and mayor kim norton will give her state of the city address.

Mayor norton says she is we really need to build a team and how can we work together building a unified team to deal with the issues that come before us.

That doesn't mean we'll always agree, but it means we need to learn each other's styles and how we'll react to things and build that trust, really, among the board members.

The city has also hired someone for the new diversity, equity, and inclusion position.

The city council meeting begins this afternoon at three thirty.

