First Baby of the New year 01042021
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Lexington's first baby of the New Year is Callie Jay Rushing, born at 12:09am at Baptist Health.
hospitals and families are welcoming a very special one -- the first babies of 20-21!
This is little callie jay rushing with her parents.
Baptist health lexington says she was born at 12:09 friday morning.
Her parents....say their new daughter was a bit of a holiday surprise... since she wasn't due until january 10th.
They say their baby girl is a sign of a great year ahead.
"maybe it'll be a better year than it was last year.
We said we were either going out with a bang or starting with a bang.
It didn't really matter."
There are several more first babies from area hospitals..
