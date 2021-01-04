First Baby of the New year 01042021

Lexington's first baby of the New Year is Callie Jay Rushing, born at 12:09am at Baptist Health.

This is little callie jay rushing with her parents.

Baptist health lexington says she was born at 12:09 friday morning.

Her parents....say their new daughter was a bit of a holiday surprise... since she wasn't due until january 10th.

They say their baby girl is a sign of a great year ahead.

"maybe it'll be a better year than it was last year.

We said we were either going out with a bang or starting with a bang.

It didn't really matter."

There are several more first babies from area hospitals..

