Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, January 4, 2021

Money Saving Monday: Where to find free workouts

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel 00:38s 0 shares 2 views
Money Saving Monday: Where to find free workouts
Money Saving Monday: Where to find free workouts
Money Saving Monday: Where to find free workouts

ASSESSMENT.THE BRONCOS WILL PICK NINTH INTHE FIRST ROUND OF THE NFL DRAFTTHIS SPRING.Molly: WE HAVE A DEAL FOR ANYONETRYING TO WORK OUT MORE, MONEYSAVING MONDAY.SOME ARE OFFERING FREE FITNESSCLASSES.PLANET FITNESS APP HAS FREEAT-HOMEWORK-INS AND DON'T NEED AMEMBERSHIP.24-HOUR FITNESS HAS A PASSAND SOME HAVE A TEN VISIT PUNCHCARD TO HELP YOU GET STARTEDWITHOUT AN ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP,AND 65 OR OLDER, ASK IF IT

Advertisement

Related News coverage

You might like

More coverage

11pm Library Kids 11172020

11pm Library Kids 11172020

WTVQ Lexington, KY

A new program allows students in Lexington's Cardinal Valley neighborhood to go to a free "Learning Lab" as Fayette County students..