Buddhist monks on hunger strike in support of farmers' protest at Delhi-UP border

Eleven Buddhist monks sat on hunger strike at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border to support farmers' protest against new farm laws on January 04.
Farmers' agitation over agriculture laws has entered 40th day, today.
Farmers continued to intensify their protest near the national capital. Demanding repeal of three recent agri-reform laws, the..
Farmer leader Baldev Singh said, "Representatives of farmer unions have started their hunger strike at Singhu border." The hunger..