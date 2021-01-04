Frzy's Fan N'ATion Celebration Music Video

Fan N'ATion Celebration (End of the Year) music video with Frzy.
Song produced by Mayce.
Featuring Rich Walsh, Daisy Jade, and 412 Fanatics!
Fan N'ATion Celebration (End of the Year) music video with Frzy.
Song produced by Mayce.
Featuring Rich Walsh, Daisy Jade, and 412 Fanatics!
Fan N'ATion Celebration (End of the Year) music video with Frzy. Song produced by Mayce. Featuring Rich Walsh, Daisy Jade, and 412..
He's got the Guinness World Record for longest freestyle rap at over 31 hours and he's a Pittsburgh native! Fan N'ATion's Daisy..