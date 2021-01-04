None of my family members associated with any political party: Bharat Biotech MD
While addressing a press conference via video conferencing in Hyderabad on January 04, the Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Bharat Biotech International Limited, Dr Krishna Ella said, "Now that vaccine is being politicized, I want to state very clearly that none of my family members are associated with any political party."