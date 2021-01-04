'Today is a victory' says partner of Julian Assange

Reacting to the decison not to extradite Julian Assange to the United States, his partner Stella Moris said: "Today is a victory for Julian.

Today's victory is a first step towards justice in this case." A judge at the Old Bailey ruled that the WikiLeaks founder cannot be extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States.

The judge blocked the request because of concerns over Mr Assange's mental health.

Assange, 49, faced an 18-count indictment, alleging a plot to hack computers and a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information.

The case follows WikiLeaks's publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents in 2010 and 2011 relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, as well as diplomatic cables.

Report by Thomasl.

