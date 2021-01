Bharat Biotech has only BSL-3 production facility in world, even US doesn't have it: MD

While addressing a press conference via video conferencing in Hyderabad on January 04, the Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Bharat Biotech International Limited, Dr Krishna M Ella said, "We are proud to say that we have the only BSL-3 production facility in the world, even the US doesn't have it.

We are here to help any of the public health emergencies in any part of the world."