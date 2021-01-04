Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, January 4, 2021

Man killed, 3 children injured in Clinton County crash

Credit: KQTV 0 shares 1 views
Man killed, 3 children injured in Clinton County crash
Man killed, 3 children injured in Clinton County crash
Man killed, 3 children injured in Clinton County crash

Through the end of the week weekend.

A kansas city man is dead and three children are seriously injured following a head-on crash in clinton county, half a mile south of lathrop... according to the missouri state highway patrol -- just after midnight on friday... 48 year old scott ford was driving south onto northbound interstate 35 from the exit ramp at mile marker 40 when he hit a vehicle head on... ford was pronounced dead at the scene -- he was not wearing a seatbelt... three children between the ages of 3 and 14 were seriously injured and were taken to children's mercy hospital... another crash occured when 56-year-old jerry yochim was driving north and hit both the vehicles involved in the head on crash... he was taken to cameron regional medical center

Advertisement

Related News coverage

You might like

More coverage