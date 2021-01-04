Man killed, 3 children injured in Clinton County crash

Through the end of the week weekend.

A kansas city man is dead and three children are seriously injured following a head-on crash in clinton county, half a mile south of lathrop... according to the missouri state highway patrol -- just after midnight on friday... 48 year old scott ford was driving south onto northbound interstate 35 from the exit ramp at mile marker 40 when he hit a vehicle head on... ford was pronounced dead at the scene -- he was not wearing a seatbelt... three children between the ages of 3 and 14 were seriously injured and were taken to children's mercy hospital... another crash occured when 56-year-old jerry yochim was driving north and hit both the vehicles involved in the head on crash... he was taken to cameron regional medical center