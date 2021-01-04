Kentucky History Treasures - Emily Todd Bracelet

Doug High gives us the history of the Emily Todd Bracelet

C1 3 thanks alyssa!

Rescuers in california have been trying for months ... to help a deer with a tangled mess on its head ... a creative ambush helped bring the efforts to a close.

Jeremy roth has today's take a look at this!

So long 2020, you were a dumpster fire ... but hey, there were some happy endings in the wretched year .... like in california where wildlife experts that had been tracking a deer ... entangled in a hammock for months, finally wrapped up the operation er, unwrapped it as it were.

Over the summer, the deer had been spotted with the tangled mess stuck on its antlers ... but proved elusive as rescuers tried unsuccessfully to capture it for months.

Finally, one morning, a stakeout turned lucky "we showed up in the dark and basically ambushed the deer.

We were in full camouflage."

A bullseye