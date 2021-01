British Wildlife Photographer Presents His Best Images Of 2020

British wildlife photographer Paul Goldstein has selected his best pictures of 2020.

His images would normally include pictures from all around the world, but for 2020 it is a mix of UK & abroad.

He explains: “2020 has been a challenge for me like it has for millions.

Travel, wildlife and safaris have all been compromised by the virus but it has taught me that there is plenty of beauty in the natural world on our doorstep."