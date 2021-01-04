QAnon-supportive Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Caused a ‘Screaming Match’ When She Refused to Wear Her Face Mask
A Republican freshman congresswoman caused a quote “screaming match” when she refused to wear a face mask on the House floor during the swearing-in of the 117th Congress.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.