Dow Movers: BA, INTC

In early trading on Monday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%.
Year to date, Intel registers a 2.4% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 3.0%.
Boeing is lower by about 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 2.5%, and Walmart, trading up 1.1% on the day.
