S&P 500 Movers: TDY, FLIR

In early trading on Monday, shares of FLIR Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 20.6%.

Year to date, FLIR Systems, registers a 20.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Teledyne Technologies, trading down 4.6%.

Teledyne Technologies is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 4.5%, and DXC Technology, trading up 6.3% on the day.