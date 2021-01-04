Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%.

Year to date, Tesla registers a 4.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Workday, trading down 3.2%.

Workday is lower by about 3.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 3.1%, and Baidu, trading up 4.5% on the day.