Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%.
Year to date, Tesla registers a 4.6% gain.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%.
Year to date, Tesla registers a 4.6% gain.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%.
Year to date, Tesla registers a 4.6% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Workday, trading down 3.2%.
Workday is lower by about 3.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 3.1%, and Baidu, trading up 4.5% on the day.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index,..
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index,..